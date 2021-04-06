Marshfield Clinic is holding no appointment vaccine clinic at UWSP

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — On Saturday, Marshfield Clinic will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations to those 18 and older at a vaccine clinic in Stevens Point.

The clinic is on a first come, first serve basis with no appointments necessary. The Clinic has 1,000 single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines available to administer.

The clinic will be at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point Marshfield Clinic Health System Champions Hall (building 5) – Multi Activity Center. It begins at 9 am and ends at 5 pm or until all vaccinations have been administered.