LSU’s Orgeron gives lawmakers statement on Guice complaint

LSU coach Ed Orgeron maintains in a statement provided to state lawmakers that he does not recall speaking with an elderly female security worker who says then-Tigers running back Derrius Guice made offensive sexual advances toward her in 2017. Orgeron said in the statement Tuesday that he recalls only a brief phone conversation with a man claiming to represent Gloria Scott. Orgeron says he was told soon after that LSU administrators and lawyers were handling Scott’s complaint. Orgeron was asked to provide a statement or appear before the state Senate Committee on Women and Children. The committee is reviewing LSU’s handling of sexual misconduct complaints.