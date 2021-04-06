Ketchup shortage hits US restaurants

(CNN) — There’s a shortage of one of America’s favorite condiments: ketchup!

Restaurants have relied heavily on takeout orders to survive during the pandemic, causing a need for more ketchup packets.

But once those started running low, some eateries began pouring out bulk ketchup into individual cups.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the low inventory of ketchup is hitting mom-and-pop restaurants as well as chains like Texas Roadhouse and Long John Silver’s.

According to the restaurant-business platform “Plate IQ,” the ketchup shortage has caused packet prices to rise 13 percent since Jan. 2020.

USA Today reports that America’s most popular brand of ketchup, Heinz, is working to increase its supplies in order to produce 12 billion packets a year.