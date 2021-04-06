Iran prosecutor says 10 indicted for Ukraine plane shootdown

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian media are quoting the outgoing military prosecutor of Tehran as saying that 10 officials have been indicted for the 2020 shootdown of a Ukrainian passenger plane. The prosecutor made the comment on Tuesday while handing over his office to his successor. The semiofficial ISNA news agency and the Iranian judiciary’s Mizan news agency both reported the remarks, without elaborating. In January 2020, Iran for three days denied before finally acknowledging its forces mistakenly downed the Ukrainian jetliner with two surface-to-air missiles. Iran released a final report into the incident in March that revealed no new details about the shootdown. That has angered affected countries and concerns from U.N. investigators.