In his first travel abroad, new Italian PM visits Libya

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Italy’s prime minister is visiting Libya, his first trip abroad since taking the post. Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Tuesday became one of several European leaders to meet with the country’s new interim government that took power last month. The interim government is meant to bring together the restive North African country that has been torn apart by civil war for nearly a decade. It’s also meant to shepherd Libya country through general elections late this year. The meeting of the two leaders underscores the interest Italy has maintained in Libya in recent years, especially when it comes to migration.