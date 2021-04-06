Easter weekend brings Belgium another record cocaine seizure

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian authorities came out of the long Easter weekend with another record cocaine haul after customs officials at the port of Antwerp seized almost 11 tons of the drug that was discovered amid a cargo of blue leather. Prosecutors said the shipment brought the total amount of cocaine seized in Belgium over the past six weeks to 27.64 tons worth an estimated $1.63 billion. They say police capitalized on the breaking of an encrypted communications network popular with criminals and the interception of a billion messages during a two-year investigation. With thousands of shipping containers reaching Antwerp every day, the Belgian port city is one of Europe’s main entry ports for cocaine.