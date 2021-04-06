Death toll from Bangladesh ferry capsize rises to 34

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — The death toll from a weekend ferry capsize in Bangladesh has risen to 34 after rescuers and villagers recovered nine more bodies from waters outside the nation’s capital. It was unclear whether any more people remained missing from Sunday’s accident because ferry owners do not always keep formal passenger lists. The ferry sank after being hit by a cargo vessel in the Shitalakkhya River just outside Dhaka. Ferry accidents are common in Bangladesh, which is crisscrossed by about 130 rivers.