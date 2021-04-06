Crew evacuated as Dutch cargo ship risks sinking off Norway

HELSINKI (AP) — An unmanned Dutch cargo ship may be in danger of capsizing in heavy seas off the coast of Norway after its crew was evacuated following a distress call. Video showed some of the ship’s 12 crew members being rescued by helicopters after they had jumped into the sea. The Norwegian Coastal Administration said Tuesday they have sent a ship to inspect the situation. The cargo ship is drifting without engine power on the Norwegian Sea 130 kilometers (81 miles) off the city of Alesund. Maritime authorities were trying to stabilize the ship so it does not sink or crash into the shore but that operation is being hampered by 15-meter (49-foot) waves.