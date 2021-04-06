Community vaccination clinic opens in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are making their way into the arms of area residents as a new vaccination clinic has opened up in Wausau.

"The clinic will allow thousands of people in our community and North Central Wisconsin to have access to a vaccine, a vaccine we know is safe, effective, and truly life saving," said Lance Leonhard, Marathon County Administrator.

The clinic is located at North Central Technical College, and plenty of residents were eager to get their COVID vaccine.

Halfway through the day 154 people received their first dose, while it was projected that 384 people get a vaccine by the time the clinic closed.

"As long as people keep coming we will continue to work to get vaccines here and to keep as many people going through as possible," said Judy Burrows, Public Information Officer for the Marathon County Health Department.

400 vaccinations a day is what's available right now, but the clinic is hoping to scale up to one-thousand doses daily.

However, officials say they're not yet sure when they can reach that goal.

"It's not just about getting vaccines in arms, it's making sure that when you come to this clinic you know you've really been cared for. This clinic staff is incredibly excited, super motivated to be apart of this solution for the community. I think when you see folks coming out, and just talking to people coming in I think that consensus is, yeah you know this was awesome," said Dan Beck, Senior Program Coordinator with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare.

After opening Tuesday, slots for the entire week have already been filled.

The clinic will be open at 1000 West Campus Drive from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.