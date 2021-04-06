AP: Jill Underly elected State Superindent

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Jill Underly led former Brown Deer Superintendent Deb Kerr in the race to become Wisconsin's next superintendent of schools.

With more than a 60% of precincts reporting Tuesday, Underly had a double-digit lead over Kerr.

Underly Underly is superintendent of the rural Pecatonica school district and formerly worked for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, which she will now lead.

Kerr is the former superintendent of the Brown Deer school district in suburban Milwaukee.

The race was officially nonpartisan, but Democrats and their money lined up solidly behind Underly who was also backed by the state teachers' union.

Kerr found support from Republicans, including former Gov. Scott Walker. Kerr ran as a strong supporter of the voucher program, a favorite of conservatives, while Underly is an opponent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.