Alvarez to announce retirement plans Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez is set to announce his retirement plans on Tuesday, sources have confirmed to our Madison affiliate, 27 News. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported the news.

Not sure if this is out in cyberspace yet but was just told #Badgers Barry Alvarez could announce as early as Tuesday that he is stepping down as AD and share details of the timeline. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) April 5, 2021

According to the Journal Sentinel, Alvarez is planning to step down before the start of the 2021-21 school year.

Earlier in the day Monday, UW had announced Alvarez would be the keynote speaker on a UW Now Livestream event on Tuesday at 7 p.m. https://www.allwaysforward.org/uwnow/conversation-with-alvarez/