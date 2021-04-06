Alvarez to announce retirement plans Tuesday
MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez is set to announce his retirement plans on Tuesday, sources have confirmed to our Madison affiliate, 27 News. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported the news.
According to the Journal Sentinel, Alvarez is planning to step down before the start of the 2021-21 school year.
Earlier in the day Monday, UW had announced Alvarez would be the keynote speaker on a UW Now Livestream event on Tuesday at 7 p.m. https://www.allwaysforward.org/uwnow/conversation-with-alvarez/