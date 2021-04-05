Worzalla to host hiring fair this week

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- Worzalla is inviting those interested in a career with the company to come to a virtual hiring fair this week.

The event will take place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. You'll have the opportunity to take a virtual tour of the facility and participate in a question and answer session with a recruiter.

Brett O'Sullivan, human resources manager for the company, says they want the central Wisconsin community to know what kinds of opportunities they could have with the company.

"Worzalla continues to grow and so as we continue our growth, we have over 50 openings right now. We want to make sure everyone in the Stevens Point and central Wisconsin community know about what's going on here."

For more information on the event, click here.