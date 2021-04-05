Wisconsin gas prices rise, national prices fall slightly

Wisconsin gas prices rise, national prices fall slightlyUpdated
(WAOW) — A trend of falling gas prices in Wisconsin is not lasting.
According to GasBuddy, prices went up 3.5 cents per gallon in the past week in the state. The average gallon of gas is now $2.73 g.
GasBuddy says these prices are 7.4 cents higher than last month, and $1.27 higher than this time last year.
Drivers could find gas prices as low as $2.48/g or as high as $2.99/g today.
Unlike Wisconsin, the national average of gas prices is still falling, but only slightly.
The national average dropped a mere .4 cents, for an average of 2.86/g. This average is still up nearly 10 cents from last month and 95.5 cents higher than a year ago.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, made a statement on the "mixed bag" of changes.
"Last week was a mixed bag for consumers at the pump as gas prices in half of states rose, while the other half saw declines, with March closing like a lamb after starting out like a lion. Oil prices have shown signs of strength in the last few trading sessions, as OPEC agreed to raise oil production starting in May by a very modest 350,000 barrels per day. Overall, it's a small increase in output as global demand continues to show strength in light of Covid-related improvements. U.S. gasoline demand rose for the sixth straight week as consumers hit the road for Easter, and with demand growth likely to remain robust, we may see a second attempt at a run at a national average of $3 per gallon in the months ahead. While the last few weeks have seen gas prices hold mostly steady, it's not likely to last forever, especially as Americans increasingly get outside as warmer temperatures return."