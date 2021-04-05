Wisconsin gas prices rise, national prices fall slightly

(WAOW) — A trend of falling gas prices in Wisconsin is not lasting.

According to GasBuddy, prices went up 3.5 cents per gallon in the past week in the state. The average gallon of gas is now $2.73 g.

GasBuddy says these prices are 7.4 cents higher than last month, and $1.27 higher than this time last year.

Drivers could find gas prices as low as $2.48/g or as high as $2.99/g today.

Unlike Wisconsin, the national average of gas prices is still falling, but only slightly.

The national average dropped a mere .4 cents, for an average of 2.86/g. This average is still up nearly 10 cents from last month and 95.5 cents higher than a year ago.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, made a statement on the "mixed bag" of changes.