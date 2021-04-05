Wet weather at times this week

The warmer-than-normal Spring weather will continue this week, but it will not be dry and in the 70s all week. More clouds and rain will be developing as temps slowly cool down.

Today: Partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers or thunderstorms possible by late afternoon.

High: 76 Winds: SE 10-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers or thunderstorms likely.

Low: 54 Wind: SE around 10 to SW

Tuesday: Showers ending early, then some breaks of sun and dry through much of the day with another chance of showers or thunderstorms toward evening.

High: 68 Wind: Variable 5-10

We will still have some sun around the area at times today with dry conditions until late afternoon and this will help temperatures rise into the 70s, like over the weekend. Some locations will be close to record-high territory this afternoon. A weak trough of low pressure moving in from the west could some scattered showers or isolated storms late this afternoon – mainly after 4 pm. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Scattered thunderstorms will continue overnight tonight and there is even a chance of some small hail or brief gusty winds. Any overnight showers or storms should be ending very early on Tuesday morning and then most of Tuesday looks dry with some peeks of sun and high temps in the upper 60s. A strong low pressure system will bring back the rain chances Tuesday evening and then the low pressure system will linger over our area for the rest of the week. This means a good chance of scattered showers on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. If we are lucky, the clouds will break up a bit more on Sunday.

Even though we will have off-and-on rain this week, temperatures will remain fairly mild. Highs will be in the low 60s on Wednesday and Thursday and in the 50s on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, some breaks of sun could boost high temps back up to around 60.

Have an fine Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 5-April-2021

On this date in weather history: 1982 - An unprecedented April blizzard began in the northeastern U.S. One to two feet of snow fell across Massachusetts and Connecticut, and up to 26 inches was reported in Maine. New York City received a foot of snow. Winds reached 70 to 80 mph during the storm, and the storm also produced numerous thunderstorms, which contributed to the heavy snow. (Storm Data)