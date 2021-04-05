Wausau School Board Election: Jon Creisher

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- On April 6, voters in Wausau will be selecting four of the seven candidates to serve on the Wausau School District's Board of Education.

Jon Creisher is a Wausau community member with multiple children in the district. His top concern: Addressing the achievement gap he attributes to COVID-19 Pandemic.

Creisher says he decided to run after frustrations with the district deciding to keep kids learning from home during this school year. Especially, when other districts similar to the Wausau School District were back in-person learning.

"We witnessed, in my neighborhood alone, a lot of families with working parents, various living situations, that were greatly affected by it," said Creisher.

Voters will select four candidates on April 6.

Three of them will serve full three-year-terms, one will serve a limited one-year-term.

