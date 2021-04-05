Turkey detains ex-admirals over statement on straits treaty

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities have detained 10 former admirals after more than 100 retired navy officers issued a midnight statement that government officials said evoked Turkey’s history of military coups. In the statement, the 103 retired admirals declared their commitment to an international treaty that regulates shipping through the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits, The statement drew strong condemnation from ruling party and government officials who drew a parallel with statements that have accompanied past military takeovers in Turkey. The admirals were detained Monday as part of an investigation into the possibility that the declaration amounts to a crime against Turkey’s constitutional order, according to state-run media.