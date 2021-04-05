Special Weather Statement issued April 5 at 9:13PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
At 913 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 7
miles northeast of Butternut, or 8 miles west of Turtle Flambeau
Flowage, moving east at 15 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Lac Du Flambeau, Boulder Junction, Winchester, Border Lakes Natural
Area, Rice Creek Natural Area, Arbor Vitae, Presque Isle, Manitowish
Waters, Van Vliet Hemlocks Natural Area and Trout Lake.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.