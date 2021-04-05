Special Weather Statement issued April 5 at 11:41PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 1140 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of

Rhinelander to 7 miles north of Dutch Corners. Movement was east at

35 mph.

Up to half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible

with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Crandon, Parrish, North Otter Creek Natural Area, Veterans Memorial

County Park, Elcho, Nashville, Argonne, Enterprise, Monico and Gagen.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.