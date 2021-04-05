Special Weather Statement issued April 5 at 11:41PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
At 1140 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of
Rhinelander to 7 miles north of Dutch Corners. Movement was east at
35 mph.
Up to half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible
with these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Crandon, Parrish, North Otter Creek Natural Area, Veterans Memorial
County Park, Elcho, Nashville, Argonne, Enterprise, Monico and Gagen.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.