Special Weather Statement issued April 5 at 10:51PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 1051 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a

line extending from near Johnson Lake Barrens Natural Area to near

Rainbow Flowage to near Spirit. Movement was east at 20 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Rhinelander, Eagle River, Lac Du Flambeau, Tomahawk, Newbold,

Harrison, Phelps, Boulder Junction, Woodboro and Winchester.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.