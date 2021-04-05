Putin signs law allowing him 2 more terms as Russia’s leader

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing him to potentially hold power until 2036, a move that formalizes constitutional changes endorsed in last year’s popular vote. The July 1 constitutional vote included a provision that reset Putin’s previous terms, allowing him to run for president two more times. The change was rubber-stamped by the Kremlin-controlled legislature and Putin signed it into law Monday. The 68-year-old Russian president has been in power for more than two decades. That’s longer than any other Kremlin leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin. Putin said he would decide later whether to run again in 2024 when his current six-year term ends.