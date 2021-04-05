One third of Wisconsinites have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine

(WAOW) — Over the weekend, Wisconsin hit a COVID-19 vaccine milestone, and is on track to hit another one soon.

As of Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports that 33% of Wisconsinites have gotten at least one COVID-19, which is about 1.9 million people. Just over 20% of the state's population have completed the vaccine series.

The next milestone is having two million residents with at least one vaccine.

With a seven-day average of nearly 49,000 vaccines administered in a day, the state could surpass that milestone within a few days.

On Monday, DHS reports 307 new COVID-19 cases along with 2,502 negative test results. This brings the total of confirmed cases in the state throughout the pandemic to 580,184.

Of these cases, DHS considers 7,161 as still being active.

The state also adds one new death from the virus, bringing the total of those who have died from the virus in the state to 6,640.

DHS also reported 30 people were newly hospitalized.

As of Sunday afternoon, 235 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down six from the day prior.

Of those, 62 are in the ICU, down three from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.