New this Week: ‘Kung Fu,’ ‘Rebel’ and ‘Thunder Force’

This week’s new entertainment releases include screen options with women taking charge. There’s Olivia Liang starring in CW’s “Kung Fu,” a reimagining of the 1970s series in which David Carradine. Then there’s Katey Sagal as a woman on a mission in “Rebel,” an ABC drama series in which she plays a passionate legal advocate. And Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer play women given superpowers in “Thunder Force.” Even the music scene has strong women: Taylor Swift has re-recorded “Fearless” after her masters were sold off and the legendary Merry Clayton is releasing her first album in over 25 years.