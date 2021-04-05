Myanmar junta charges celebrities with promoting protests

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s ruling junta has stepped up its campaign against celebrities who support nationwide protests against its February seizure of power, publishing illustrated wanted lists in the state press and warning against using their work. The move follows weeks of escalating violence by security forces in breaking up street protests against the Feb. 1 coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. At least 564 protesters and bystanders have been killed since the takeover. Some 60 actors, actresses, musicians and social media influencers have been charged with “spreading news to affect state stability” and could face up to three years in prison.