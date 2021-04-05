Skip to Content

Man kills 9-year-old son, 7 other relatives, himself in Iran

New
11:11 pm National news from the Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State media says a man shot to death his 9-year-old son and seven relatives of his two wives before killing himself in southwestern Iran. The IRNA news agency reported the 50-year-old man also wounded three others but gave no information on the fate of his wives. Polygamy is legal in Iran. IRNA said the assailant had a criminal record and had previously served time in prison without elaborating. Gun violence is rare in Iran, where citizens are only allowed to own hunting rifles.   

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content