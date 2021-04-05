Man kills 9-year-old son, 7 other relatives, himself in Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State media says a man shot to death his 9-year-old son and seven relatives of his two wives before killing himself in southwestern Iran. The IRNA news agency reported the 50-year-old man also wounded three others but gave no information on the fate of his wives. Polygamy is legal in Iran. IRNA said the assailant had a criminal record and had previously served time in prison without elaborating. Gun violence is rare in Iran, where citizens are only allowed to own hunting rifles.