Man charged with throwing rocks at Asian woman, child in car

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man has been charged with throwing rocks at an Asian woman and her 6-year-old son as they drove down the street last month. It comes as violence against Asian Americans across the country has ramped up in the last year, including several high-profile attacks in California. The Orange County district attorney’s office said Monday that Roger Janke told police that Koreans in the area were trying to control him. He’s accused of throwing two rocks at the woman’s vehicle on March 31, damaging her bumper and cracking her windshield. She drove to a park and called 911.