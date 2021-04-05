Malaysian ex-PM Najib appeals graft conviction in 1MDB saga

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — A Malaysian court is hearing an appeal by ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak to overturn his conviction and 12-year jail sentence linked to the massive looting of the 1MDB state investment fund that brought down his government in 2018. The appeal came more than eight months after a high court found Najib guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering, making him the first Malaysian leader to be convicted. Najib set up the fund for economic investment but investigators allege billions were stolen and laundered by Najib’s associates. Najib has denied all wrongdoing and his sentence was stayed pending the appeal. Defense lawyers argue that Najib has been denied a fair trial and that the high court judge had erred in his verdict