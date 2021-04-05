Jordan prince remains defiant in new audio recording

BEIRUT (AP) — Jordan’s Prince Hamzah says he has been threatened by the country’s security agencies but does not plan to follow their “unacceptable” orders that he remain confined at home and cut off from public communication. That’s according to a new voice recording that circulated online Monday. The recording indicates that tensions are still running high within Jordan’s ruling monarchy, a close Western ally in a volatile region. Jordanian authorities said on Sunday they’d foiled a “malicious plot” by the former crown prince to destabilize the kingdom with foreign support. Hamzah has denied being part of any plot and says he is being targeted for speaking out against corruption and poor governance.