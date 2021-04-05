Iran says it has arrested spies for Israel, other nations

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV has announced the arrest of several Iranians accused of spying for Israel and other nations. An official in eastern Azerbaijan province was quoted Monday as saying security forces had detained a group of people suspected of spying for Israel and other unspecified countries. He did not elaborate. Iran does not recognize Israel and supports anti-Israeli militant groups like Lebanon’s Shiite militant Hezbollah group and Palestinian militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip. Iran occasionally announces the detention of people it says are spying for foreign countries, including the U.S. and Israel.