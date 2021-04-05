India’s daily virus cases soar past 100,000 for first time

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s daily confirmed coronavirus cases have recorded the biggest single-day spike since the pandemic began, indicating a renewed crush of infections. The Health Ministry on Monday reported 103,558 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, beating the previous peak recorded in late September. New infections in India are currently being reported faster than anywhere else in the world. So far, the biggest contributor to the new surge has been the western state of Maharashtra. It has contributed more than 55% of total cases in the country in the last two weeks. The government has intensified its vaccination drive in recent weeks, now administering over 3 million jabs a day. But the shots have been slow to reach India’s 1.4 billion people.