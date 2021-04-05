Family sues after California man dies in taco eating contest

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The son of a California man who choked to death during an amateur taco eating contest at a minor league baseball game is suing the event’s organizers for negligence. The Fresno Bee reports the lawsuit filed Monday alleges Dana Hutchings was not made aware of the risks and danger involved in an eating competition. The 41-year-old died after choking on tacos while competing in the contest during a Fresno Grizzlies game in 2019. The suit names Fresno Sports and Events, the owner of the Grizzlies. Officials with the company declined the Bee’s requests for comment on the lawsuit.