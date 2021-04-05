Education takes center stage on Spring Election ballots

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wisconsin voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the 2021 Spring Election.

It's been five months since the 2020 Presidential Election that saw record turnout and the Wisconsin Elections Commission says they're anxious to see what future elections will bring.

"Do people who voted absentee during the last year, is that something they want to continue doing permanently or was this just a blip," said Reid Magney, Public Information Officer for the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

As of Monday morning, about a quarter million Wisconsinites have voted absentee according to the WEC.

Statewide, ballots will ask who the top public school official in Wisconsin should be, Jill Underly or Deborah Kerr for state superintendent.

Nine different school district referendums are on ballots in northcentral Wisconsin, from Wisconsin rapids to Elcho.

In Wausau, the school district is posing two referendum questions.

One addressing safety concerns and ensure each elementary school has staff to any health concerns in the building. And question 2, focusing on building improvements and modernization.

Total spending is over 150 million combined for both referendums.

But school officials say it wont raise property taxes. The referendum keeping taxes at the same rate that was previously passed. Superintendent Dr. Keith Hilts says the needs aren't going anywhere.

"If we need a roof, we need a roof. Its not going to get better, and its not going to get cheaper," said Hilts.

In Oneida County, infrastructure is being featured on ballots.

The referendum would dedicate $500 thousand for road construction over 10 years.

And voters across Wisconsin, will also pick judges to preside over cases in Court of Appeals district's two and three.

For a look at what will be on your ballot visit here.