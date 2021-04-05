COVID-19 vaccines to general public

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) --Those 16 and older in the Badger State are now able to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The announcement of the general public becoming eligible is about a month early, as health officials not originally expecting it until May.

But with the early news comes the possibility of Wisconsin reaching herd immunity faster.

"The more people we have vaccinated, the higher percentage we ultimately hit, the closer we get to that herd immunity target which helps us keep the community spread rates down, helps us to prevent hospitalizations and keep people well," said Dr. Matthew Anderson with UW Health.

Approximately one-third of Wisconsin residents have received at-least one vaccine shot, while one-fifth of the state is fully vaccinated.

"The faster we get those shots in arms the faster of these individuals who are eligible, the faster were going to be able to back off of some of those things so I think it's a win-win-win," Anderson said.

According to Anderson, the demand is still higher than the supply, so it could still take some time to find an appointment. Especially if you have a specific vaccine that you want to receive.

Despite a high demand health officials are hopeful to see the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

"I think when we get to the point where supply outweighs the number of demand, that's when we we'll be hopefully on our road to normalcy. So, I do think this is the beginning," said Dr. Susan Schneider, Aspirus System Senior Physician, with Aspirus Health Care.

Those who are only 16 or 17, must get the Pfizer vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for the age group.