Bucks face the Warriors, seek 4th straight win

Milwaukee Bucks (32-17, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (23-27, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bucks take on Golden State.

The Warriors are 14-9 in home games. Golden State is ninth in the league with 13.8 fast break points per game led by Stephen Curry averaging 2.9.

The Bucks have gone 14-10 away from home. Milwaukee has the league’s top offense with 119.2 points while shooting 48.8%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bucks won 138-99 in the last matchup on Dec. 25. Khris Middleton led Milwaukee with 31 points, and Curry led Golden State with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry leads the Warriors with 4.7 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 29.4 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 22.1 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Middleton is second on the Bucks averaging 20.2 points and collecting 6.0 rebounds. Jrue Holiday is averaging 20.5 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 52.0% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 106.5 points, 41.4 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points on 48.3% shooting.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 117.3 points, 47.6 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points on 44.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Eric Paschall: out (hip), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Bucks: PJ Tucker: day to day (calf), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.