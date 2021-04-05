Gov. Evers declares Wildfire state of emergency

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - Governor Tony Evers issued Executive Order #110 on Monday afternoon, declaring a State of Emergency due to heightened wildfire conditions across Wisconsin.

"With nearly the entire state experiencing high or very high fire risk, protecting Wisconsinites from the destructive dangers of wildfires is a top priority,” Gov. Evers said in a press release. “The ability of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to have all available resources ready to be quickly dispatched is a critical element in keeping fires small and achieving swift containment.”

The past few weeks have seen multiple wildfire warnings and hundreds of wildfires across the state.

According to the press release, there have already been more than 320 wildfires reported in Wisconsin so far this year, burning over 1,400 acres. Fire officials anticipate a slightly longer than average fire season due to early snow melting around the state.

The Army National-Guard will now be able to mobilize Blackhawk helicopters and crews for the purposes of fire suppression.

A copy of the executive order declaring the emergency can be found here.

Current fires and burn restrictions can be found here.