Books by Steinbeck, Alexie among most objected to in 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — Despite the closing of physical libraries because of the pandemic, there were still calls from patrons and others to have certain books banned or restricted. The American Library Association reported Monday more than 270 challenges to books in 2020, from Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” to Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird.” That compares to 377 challenges the year before. The most criticized books also included Angie Thomas’ “The Hate U Give” and Alex Gino’s “George.” Several of the most-challenged books received greater attention after last summer’s Black Lives Matters protests.