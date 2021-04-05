AP PHOTOS: Italy ballroom dancers twirl through lockdown

ROME (AP) — Social distancing isn’t usually part of the ballroom dancing lexicon. But in an industrial zone on the outskirts of Rome, couples of every age twirl and turn across the dance floor, even through a pandemic. Competitive ballroom dancers have been allowed to practice and compete as part of the Italian government’s exception to strict coronavirus lockdown measures that have barred live music and theatrical performances, shuttered cinemas and limited other sports. The couples at the New Dancing Days hall are preparing for the Italian Championships in Rimini in July. It’s the same allowance that has enabled other federally recognized competitive athletes to keep training in Italy even during the latest round of virus-related closures.