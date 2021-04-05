1,800 inmates escape Nigeria prison after gunmen attack

WARRI, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Nigeria say heavily armed gunmen launched a series of coordinated attacks overnight in Imo state. Authorities said Monday that along with police and military buildings, the gunmen also attacked a prison and that more than 1,800 inmates escaped. Residents say the violence erupted around 2 a.m. in the town of Owerri and lasted for several hours. There was no immediate claim of responsibility though a paramilitary wing of a secessionist movement active in the region has been battling government security forces since December.