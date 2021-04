Marathon County, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Mosinee woman is in custody Sunday after State Patrol troopers arrested her for her 4th OWI .

Sara J. Croft, 42, was stopped by State Patrol on I-39 near Kowalski road for an equipment violation, according to a release. Police say they noticed signs of impairment and found her to be under the influence after an investigation.

Police say she was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance.