Special Weather Statement issued April 4 at 11:36AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
The combination of dry vegetation, unseasonably warm temperatures
in the 60s to lower 70s, low relative humidity values from 15 to
30 percent and gusty southeast winds will result in elevated risk
of wild fires this afternoon into this evening. The greatest risk
of wild fires will be north and west of the Fox Valley where the
warmest conditions along with the lowest relative humidity values
are expected to occur.
While still posing an elevated fire risk, conditions across the
Fox Valley east to near Lake Michigan won’t be quite as extreme.
Conditions will improve this evening as temperatures cool,
relative humidity values rise and winds diminish.
According to the Wisconsin DNR, the fire danger is in the very
high category. Outdoor enthusiasts should use caution with off-
road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark as any fire
that starts could spread quickly in these conditions. Immediately
report any wildfires to local emergency services by calling 911.
Check with local authorities or the Wisconsin DNR for burning
restrictions.