Special Weather Statement issued April 4 at 11:36AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The combination of dry vegetation, unseasonably warm temperatures

in the 60s to lower 70s, low relative humidity values from 15 to

30 percent and gusty southeast winds will result in elevated risk

of wild fires this afternoon into this evening. The greatest risk

of wild fires will be north and west of the Fox Valley where the

warmest conditions along with the lowest relative humidity values

are expected to occur.

While still posing an elevated fire risk, conditions across the

Fox Valley east to near Lake Michigan won’t be quite as extreme.

Conditions will improve this evening as temperatures cool,

relative humidity values rise and winds diminish.

According to the Wisconsin DNR, the fire danger is in the very

high category. Outdoor enthusiasts should use caution with off-

road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark as any fire

that starts could spread quickly in these conditions. Immediately

report any wildfires to local emergency services by calling 911.

Check with local authorities or the Wisconsin DNR for burning

restrictions.