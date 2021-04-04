Kosovo gets new president, its second female leader

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s parliament has elected former parliament speaker Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu as the country’s new president. The 120-seat parliament on Sunday gave 71 votes for the 38-year-old to become the second female president in post-war Kosovo. Since November, she has been acting president after then-President Hashim Thaci resigned after facing charges for war crimes and crimes against humanity at a special court based in The Hague. Osmani-Sadriu had the backing of the governing left-wing Self-Determination Movement, which won Kosovo’s Feb. 14 early election. That party now holds the country’s three main political posts: president, speaker and prime minister.