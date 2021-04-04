Jrue Holiday signs 4-year extension with the Bucks

MILWAUKEE — (AP) -- Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has agreed to a four-year contract extension that will be worth at least $134 million and possibly much more with incentives.

The move represents the latest step in the Bucks' heavy investment in their trio of Holiday, two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and two-time All-Star Khris Middleton as they chase their first NBA title since 1971.

The 30-year-old Holiday is averaging 17 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals this year in his first season with the Bucks.

Milwaukee acquired him from New Orleans as part of a four-team trade.