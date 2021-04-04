Jordanian prince’s criticism put kingdom’s allies in bind

JERUSALEM (AP) — Jordan’s allies have rallied around King Abdullah II after his half-brother unleashed unprecedented public criticism of how the country is run. In a video statement, Prince Hamzah complained of corruption and lack of free expression. The swift show of support, even as Abdullah placed Hamzah under house arrest, underscored Jordan’s strategic importance as an island of relative stability in the turbulent region. While the harsh criticism from a popular member of the ruling family could lend support to growing complaints about the kingdom’s poor governance, the king’s tough reaction also illustrated the limits to which he will accept public dissent.