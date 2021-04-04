Granite Peak Ski Resort closes early

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Due to warmer than normal temperatures, Granite Peak Ski Resort's last day in operation is on Easter Sunday.

Manager Greg Fisher said typically the resort closes later in April but the warm weather and incoming rain are pushing the closing date up.

Fisher said the resort has had a great season and sold out many days. This summer Granite Peak will undergo improvements and the staff will be planning events for the next season.

"We're going to do a lot of that this summer to enhance the guests' experience for next winter," Fisher said.

He also said Granite Peak is typically the last ski resort in the area to close and though they are shutting down, they are looking forward to a great season in the fall.