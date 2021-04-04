Area churches gather to celebrate Easter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Last year Easter looked a bit different due to the pandemic, so this year, many church members were excited to gather in person to celebrate the Risen Savior.

"Easter is about Christ rising from the dead and saving us all. But it's also about new beginnings," Holy Name of Jesus Parish member Kimberly Cummings said.

Around this time last year, the world started to go into hard lockdowns for the pandemic, but despite the restrictions, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Parish met in the parking lot to worship Jesus.

"It was one of the most beautiful experiences of Easter I've had, which was a paradox because it had none of the frills, none of the things we associate with Easter, but it had all of the joy and the hope that 'this too shall pass," Holy Name of Jesus Parish Pastor Father Samuel Martin said.

This year, church members said Easter takes on another meaning and represents the hope found in Christ even more so than previous years.

"We recognize that Jesus is alive, he's not dead, he's alive. He brings us help, a purpose to live because after this world there is a life, he has proved it," Church Member Rogelio Romano said.

He has a message of hope for those feeling hopeless and frightened.

"We know Jesus is alive and brings us help, like I said. So our hearts have to be happy, because there is help. [It is] so difficult, especially this year, world is difficult, but not with Jesus," Romano said.

Father Martin said that ultimately Easter is about forgiveness.

"We sin, we do and say things that we regret that don't really represent us at all. It's a mystery, how can I do this? We're all cut from the same cloth. But God sent his son to forgive and we think that changed things," Martin said.