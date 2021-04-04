A Pretty Warm Start, and Rain Chances All Week

Radar is showing mainly cloudy skies.

We stayed dry through the holiday weekend. We had warm temperatures to enjoy.

Low 70s both Saturday and Sunday. We had more sun Saturday.

High pressure is our weather maker. Our winds are from the southeast. The winds and low humidity have made for an elevated fire risk today and tonight.

Futuretrack is showing cloudy skies overnight and mostly cloudy Monday, and most, if not all of this week. A blocking pattern has shifted east over the north Atlantic Ocean. What that means for us is that it will keep rain chances in our forecast all week. A frontal boundary sits southwest of us too. It will lift as a warm front Monday night, with shower chances along the boundary/ front. Rain chances are with us most of the week. The percent chance and amounts aren’t very clear. A blocking pattern over the north Atlantic as I mentioned earlier, is primarily why.

Our temperature trend has us pretty mild the first part of the week, then dropping back a bit, but still above normal all week. Normal is upper 40s. We will likely stay at least in the upper 50s.

Tonight, mainly cloudy with a mild low of 44. Southeast winds 5-10 mph.

Mostly cloudy Monday and breezy southeast winds 5-10, gusting to near 20 mph. High of 71. Rain chances Monday are 30% during the day, better chances in the afternoon and evening at 60%. Convection gives us the chance at some thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected.

Tuesday has a 20% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy skies and a high of 65. We will have breaks as the shower coverage is limited. Wednesday has cloudy skies and a 50% chance of showers. High of 57.

Mostly cloudy Thursday and a 30% chance of showers. High of 59.

The blocking pattern, which blocks the low from moving, could keep us in this pattern through the weekend. With limited coverage, rain chances not great, but they will be daily to some extent, with temperatures in the upper 50s for highs.