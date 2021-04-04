9/11 Museum acquires prayer bench used by Rev. Mychal Judge

NEW YORK (AP) — A prayer bench used by a Fire Department chaplain killed in the collapse of the World Trade Center towers was driven to the New York area to join the collection of the Sept. 11 Memorial and Museum. The bench formerly belonged to the Rev. Mychal Judge’s twin sister, Dympnia Jessich. It spent the last five years at an Episcopal monastery in Rising Sun, Maryland. Sept. 11 museum curator Amy Weinstein says the bench driven to the collection Sunday will be cataloged and added to the museum’s online database, where virtual visitors will be able to see it. It will be on physical display at some point.