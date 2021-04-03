Willow Springs Garden hosts first annual Easter Egg Hunt

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Willow Springs Garden was hopping with excitement today as visitors of all ages attended the garden's first annual Easter Egg Hunt.

Children and families were able to get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny, have their faces painted, collect eggs, and pet animals at a mini petting zoo, among many other activities.

Organizers of the event said they enjoyed doing something fun for the community.

"We love to be able to do things for families and create family traditions. It's been a long year so it's as much fun to be able to plan something for families as it is for the families to come and be here," Willow Springs Garden Employee Beth Bartelt said.

Participants also enjoyed an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet and could donate non-perishable items to the Salvation Army.