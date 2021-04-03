Warm Easter forecast then rain for the week

Expect the extremely pleasant temperatures to continue for the latter half of the weekend. Easter Sunday will have much less sun, but an influx of warm air from the south and southeast will keep the high temperature in the upper 60s.

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds and still mild.

Low: 39 Wind: NE to E ~ 5

Easter Sunday: Pokes of sun and mild again. (A 20% chance of showers late at night)

High: 68 Wind: SE 5-15

Monday: Mostly cloudy, warm still with a 50% chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms especially in the late evening.

High: 66

Tuesday: Variably cloudy. Isolated showers in the early morning and evening. Increased chance at night.

High: 64

Our Easter Sunday is looking fantastic with mild early morning conditions near 40 degrees, and steadily rising temperatures to the upper 60s. A few cities (especially southern and southwestern Wisconsin) have a chance to reach 70 degrees which is near 20 degrees above average for this time. While we may have had plenty of sun on our Friday and Saturday, mostly cloudy skies will reside for the majority of the day, however hazy sunshine and pokes of sun will appear from time to time. With warm temperatures, low dew points, and a moderate breeze (5-15 mph from the SE), there will also be an increased chance of fire danger so make sure to keep open flames and any sparks in check. Overnight there is a small chance of rain which will lead to a very rainy week ahead.

Monday will start with a small chance of rain especially to the south and southeast, but the majority of the day will be dry and cloudy. It will not be until the evening hours on Monday that significant precipitation will move in, where thunderstorms could be possible in the later hours and leading into the overnight. Monday will still be mild near 66 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly dry during the day but has a chance for scattered showers in the early hours as well as heavy rain overnight. Variable cloudy skies will move in midday so there is a chance for a few hours of sunshine before the late afternoon. While temperatures will be above average all week, Tuesday will be the last in the 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday will turn breezy and also likely contain the heaviest rain showers. Wednesday is forecast at a 60% chance of rain, while Thursday sits at 50%. The heaviest rain will fall on Wednesday where we could see half of an inch or more. Thursday will likely receive around half as much as Wednesday but still be quite wet.

Conditions will dry out towards the end of the week with a small chance of showers Friday morning and then a partly cloudy or mostly sunny day in the forecast for next Saturday.

Enjoy the warm temperatures in store for our Easter! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 4-3-21

On this day in weather history:

1974 - A "Super-Outbreak" of tornadoes ravaged the Midwest and the eastern U.S. Severe weather erupted early in the afternoon and continued through the next day. Severe thunderstorms spawned 148 tornadoes from Alabama to Michigan, most of which occurred between 1 PM (CST) on the 3rd and 1 AM on the 4th. The tornadoes killed 315 persons, injured 5300 others, and caused 600 million dollars damage. Alabama, Kentucky and Ohio were especially hard hit in the tornado outbreak. One tornado destroyed half of the town of Xenia OH killing 34 persons. Another tornado, near the town of Stamping Ground KY, produced a path of destruction a record five miles in width. A tornado raced through Guin AL at a speed of 75 mph. Two powerful tornadoes roared across northern Alabama during the early evening hours, killing fifty persons and injuring 500 others. Some rescue vehicles responding to the first tornado were