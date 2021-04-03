Grass is turning green just in time for prep golf

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- SPASH girls golf was put on hold last fall, but new they're ready to roll intro spring season.

In a typical year, the girls golfers would have all of spring and summer to prepare, but this year the snows melted just in time for their first tournament.

Senior Megan Bonikowske said, "It was definitely more difficult, right when the courses opened I got out and got on the range to start practicing." "Having our season postponed from the fall has made us even more excited and ready to get out there," said senior Sadie Racine.

Golfers took to the course today, and while many can be seen on the range -- they spent the majority of their day cleaning up the course, a pre-season tradition of the panthers.

This year, the girls team only has two seniors after five graduation last season. They're calling it a 'rebuild year' but say the dream of state is still very much so in the front of their minds.

From the boys team, junior AJ Earnest said their sights are also set high for 2021, "were excited to compete this year since we missed out on our last season, and we hope we can make it to state this year."