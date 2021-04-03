Georgia governor vows a fight after MLB yanks All-Star Game

Baseball fans are divided about Major League Baseball’s decision to pull this summer’s All-Star Game from Georgia over the new voting law that critics say will hurt communities of color. But Gov. Brian Kemp vowed on Saturday to continue to fight to defend the law in court, saying “free and fair elections” are worth any threats, boycotts and lawsuits that may come. Some fans upset about the decision won’t watch or attend any games because of it. Others who support it say not taking a stand against the law would have alienated those who oppose the law.